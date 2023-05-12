After placing third in singles at the Class 6A state tennis tournament last season, West Linn senior Jax Ledwith is headed back after finishing first at the Three Rivers League District meet on May 10.
A number of local athletes punched their tickets to the OSAA tennis state championships at the Three Rivers League district meet on Wednesday, May 10, at the Portland Tennis Center.
On both the boys and the girls side, four doubles teams and four individuals were selected to compete at the state tournament, which is set to begin on Thursday, May 18th at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.
West Linn’s familial pairing of seniors Meg and Kate Devall was both the first overall seed and the top doubles qualifier at the district meet, backing up a terrific regular season as a duet with a productive start to the postseason.
A season ago, the Devalls advanced all the way to the doubles semifinals at the state meet as juniors. As the fourth overall seed in the doubles bracket and the only pairing to advance to the semifinals without a senior last year, the Devalls will be one of the favorites next week.
Meanwhile, the success didn’t end there for the Lions. Freshman Sonya Drayton finished third as the number five seed at districts, punching her ticket to state during her first season at the high school level.
Additionally, the doubles pairing of Cameron Paulsen and Rhyson Chiang snagged the top qualifying spot for the Lions on the boys side, while Jaxson Ledwith did the same in the singles bracket. Ledwith advanced to the state semifinals a season ago and will look to one-up himself next week.
West Linn also produced the number two doubles qualifier at districts, as the pairing of Keyan Fernando and Zachary Steinberg finished second, just behind teammates Paulsen and Chiang.
Simultaneously, West Linn juniors Grant Hawkins and Youssef Abdelsamad were the third and fourth singles qualifiers, respectively.
When all was said and done at districts, the Lions occupied five of the eight total state-qualifying slots on the boys side.
The girls side was similarly dominated by Lake Oswego, which ultimately occupied four of the eight slots.
The duo of Kate Eames and Rachel Khalili, stalwart sophomores, finished third at the district meet, while Erin Kim and Ella Eames finished fourth. Kate Eames and Khalili qualified as a doubles pairing in 2022, but were ousted in the first round.
Next week, they’ll look to best themselves.
Meanwhile, the Lakers’ Malina Johnson, another sophomore, finished second in the singles bracket while Ava Kitchin rounded out state qualifiers and finished fourth. Of the six girls Lake Oswego will send to the state tournament in 2023, none are seniors.
On the boys side, Lake Oswego’s Cooper Whittington was the lone singles qualifier from outside of West Linn, finishing second at districts behind only Ledwith. Whittington was one half of a doubles pairing that finished second at last year’s state tournament, but will challenge the field as a single for the first time this season.
In the doubles bracket, fellow Lakers Mason Men and Logan Schmidt finished third, qualifying for the state meet for the first time as a pairing.
In total, Lake Oswego and West Linn occupied 13 of the 16 available state qualifying spots after the Three Rivers League district meet.
Lakeridge occupied two, as the duo of Daniel and Kalevi Kaukonen rounded out boys doubles qualifiers, finishing fourth, while the Pacers’ Cathertine Agan and Mia Fitzgerald finished second on the girls side.
Tigard’s Sydney Board, the top girls singles qualifier, was the lone athlete from outside of Lake Oswego, Lakeridge and West Linn to qualify for the state meet from the Three Rivers League.