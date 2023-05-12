West Linn boys third at 6A state tennis; La Salle boys finish second

After placing third in singles at the Class 6A state tennis tournament last season, West Linn senior Jax Ledwith is headed back after finishing first at the Three Rivers League District meet on May 10. 

 PMG FILE PHOTO: JONATHAN HOUSE

A number of local athletes punched their tickets to the OSAA tennis state championships at the Three Rivers League district meet on Wednesday, May 10, at the Portland Tennis Center.

On both the boys and the girls side, four doubles teams and four individuals were selected to compete at the state tournament, which is set to begin on Thursday, May 18th at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.