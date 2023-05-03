050323-swaglorne01

Officers from West Linn Police Department practiced for multiple active shooter scenarios at West Linn High School in 2022.

 PMG file photo

Each month the members of Pamplin Media Group’s Student Writers Advisory Group — better known as SWAG — come together to share their unique high school perspectives and write about various topics.

SWAG is made up of representatives from Wilsonville, West Linn, Lake Oswego and Lakeridge high schools.