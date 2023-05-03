Each month the members of Pamplin Media Group’s Student Writers Advisory Group — better known as SWAG — come together to share their unique high school perspectives and write about various topics.
SWAG is made up of representatives from Wilsonville, West Linn, Lake Oswego and Lakeridge high schools.
For their fifth assignment of the year, Khushi Rastogi and Annamika Konkola chose to write about gun violence and its impact on high school students across the United States.
Any students who wish to join SWAG for the 2023-24 school year are invited to apply by contacting Mac Larsen at mlarsen@pamplinmedia.com. To apply, simply email a writing sample (can be a class assignment), your name, school and grade level.
Applicants are asked to attend monthly meetings after school (generally lasting about an hour) to discuss topics with other SWAG members and write monthly submissions ranging from 200-500 words.
SWAG pieces are published monthly in Wilsonville Spokesman, West Linn Tidings and Lake Oswego Review.
Khushi Rastogi
Police swarm the school flashing blue and red lights across the walls. Doors are slammed shut, windows closed, everyone is crammed into a corner. The only sound is frantic breathing. In the past few years, there have been several threats of violence in Lake Oswego Schools. Threats like these create so much fear in a school environment, not just for the students, but for the teachers, staff, parents and community members as well. Events like these are happening so often across the country that they no longer come as a shock. In a way, our communities are becoming desensitized to these occurrences.
More than 116 Americans die from gun violence every day. According to BBC, in just this year alone there have been at least 160 mass shootings in the United States. Guns are now the leading cause of death for children under 18.
Because gun laws are such a largely contested issue in the United States, it is common to see other groups be blamed for school shootings instead of addressing the true cause of the problem: guns. It is often convenient to blame the most vulnerable members of society. Placing this undeserved blame is not something that only happens occasionally. It is a constant pattern, especially with events like school shootings. One of the biggest scapegoats for politicians has been individuals with a history of mental illness. They are frequently blamed for why mass shootings are so common in the U.S. However, people with mental illness are more likely to be victims of the violence, not the perpetrators. According to the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, only 5% of mass shootings are related to severe mental illnesses such as schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders. Instead of being helped, mentally ill people are blamed for the violence. Mental health has itself become a big part of the culture war and congressional funding for mental health resources is constantly at risk.
The recent shooting in Nashville, Tennessee started a conversation around LGBTQ+ rights because the killer reportedly identified as transgender. This was despite the fact that transgender and gender non-conforming individuals were shown to be involved in only three mass shootings, while the majority of mass shootings are carried out by cisgender men. Countrywide bills are being passed against LGBTQ+ people like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. We shouldn’t be singling out the entire community because of the actions of one individual.
Why do we see this pattern of misplaced blame? It is a convenient way to avoid addressing the real issue by redirecting attention to groups that are already ostracized in society. However, this does nothing to address the safety of kids in schools and only further oppresses vulnerable communities. In the case of the Nashville shooting, conservative lawmakers redirected the conversation away from gun laws and toward threatening transgender rights, which are already extremely precarious in states like Tennessee. Instead of having a thoughtful, educated discussion about gun reform, Tennessee eased its gun laws further, shortly after a shooting that took six lives.
I think it is clear what the solution to preventing school shootings is, and it’s clear to most Americans too. Placing blame on certain groups divides the country and makes it harder to pass sensible laws. We need common sense gun reforms, more funding, medical care, coping options for people struggling with mental health and in-depth education in compassion, acceptance and tolerance for people who think being different is a crime.
Annamika Konkola
As a high school student, I know that students today have grown up under the heavy shadow of gun violence at school. The shooting deaths of 26 young children and school staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut happened when I was in kindergarten. The murder of 17 victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida happened when I was in middle school.
These are just a couple of the mass shooting incidents that shaped my formative years. There are too many more to mention in the space available, and no end to the violence in sight. In fact, in May of last year, there was an elementary school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which took the lives of 19 students and teachers. Most recently, on March 27, there was another mass shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, that killed six victims. Writing this, I am afraid that by the time this column is printed, another group of students, staff members and the loved ones they leave behind will be added to this list.
Looking back, I cannot remember a time when I haven’t had to participate in regular lockdown drills. In kindergarten, the drills sometimes seemed like an unwelcome interruption to a favorite activity like listening to our teacher read a story as we sat on the classroom carpet. At other times, the drills gave me an opportunity to giggle with my classmates as we huddled between a bookshelf and wall while our teacher reminded us to be as quiet as mice.
We were told that these drills were what we should do if there was something “unfriendly” outside. I remember a teacher once told us it was in case a bear was outside. It seemed that simple.
As I grew up and became aware of the true reasons for the drills, I no longer saw them as an annoyance or an excuse to take a break. They became a symbol of the type of danger that the adults around us might be powerless to shield us from.
As a result of my many experiences with safety drills and the seemingly unending stream of horrific news about gun violence in our schools and communities, the question of whether something could happen to us at school — whether we might one day hear shots ringing out in the halls of our campus — crosses my mind more often than I want it to. I wish that when I enter a school building, those headlines did not appear in my mind. I wish it wasn’t necessary to scan for the nearest exit in every room I enter, which is a safety measure that some American students have drilled into them.
It is difficult not to feel a sense of futility and impotence witnessing the repeated failed attempts to prevent gun violence. It is beyond frustrating to know there are policy solutions to the gun violence epidemic that aren’t being pursued. I have seen so many calls to action over the last few years for an end to gun violence and mass shootings, but not enough to trigger change. It is a vicious cycle that left me with feelings of helplessness. However, this school year, through a nonprofit organization called WorldOregon, I was part of a group of Oregon teens that had a chance to focus on gun violence. WorldOregon gathers a group of Oregon high school students each year to take action on an important global issue.
Out of all the focuses we could have chosen, we landed on gun violence, because we all agreed it was so pressing. We have talked to teachers, adults in law enforcement and other students from both around the world and in our own area of Oregon. Our project is an incremental step in addressing a pervasive problem.
We’ll carry the conversations we’ve had through the rest of our school careers. I hope more than anything that this problem will end within my lifetime. I hope we will have the courage and energy to persevere and stop the rising tide of violence for the sake of the generations that come after us.