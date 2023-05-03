One of many ways the Pamplin Media Group helps build stronger communities is through its support of education. Most recently, the media group helped sponsor the annual auction for Mt. Hood Community College Foundation, which raised more than $216,000 for student scholarships and special programs at the college.
Pamplin Media Group joined with other sponsors to make the April 22 auction a successful event. Approximately 185 people gathered at the college-owned Yoshida Estate to bid on donated auction items or to make outright cash contributions. The theme for the night was Onward and Upward, “meaning taking our efforts to a higher level in supporting our students,” said Al Sigala, vice president of college advancement at MHCC.
Other major sponsors of the auction included McDonald & Wetle Roofing, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management and Amazon. Major gifts came from the Oregon Community Foundation, the Hertrich family and Kathy and Mark Kralj.
The auction proceeds exceeded last year’s auction, thanks to all the businesses and individuals who stepped up on behalf of students. Among the other sponsors were: Microchip Technology, Jacobs engineering, USI, TKW, Diane Noriega and Diane and Mike McKeel.
