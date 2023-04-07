According to Ana Galvis, producing and growing food in a self-sustaining way can be an extremely arduous task — even for those who know the deleterious impacts that industrial food production systems can have on the environment.
“When you try to make that decision, you understand how powerless you are because of corporations and the resources you have. They are very little. The power we have as individuals is little,” she said.
Galvis has worked for over 15 years in the food justice and food sovereignty movements in Mexico, Columbia and the United States, and currently is an education specialist for the Organic Seeds Alliance. She will discuss food sovereignty during a presentation as part of the Lake Oswego Reads month-long program based on “The Seed Keeper” at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16.
Galvis noted that the movement is led mainly by the people in Indigenous communities who fight to keep their land, often from corporations or governments that want to use it to extract resources or build industrial facilities. Galvis noted that her home country, Columbia, tops the list of activist murder rates in the world and said that those working to defend Indigenous territory are terrorized and even killed.
“I am inspired by the movement,” Galvis said. “I’ve been working side by side with them for many years. I recognize it’s a movement built and defended by people who die for this. This is not a game.”
Further, Galvis noted the impacts that industrial food production has had on the environment — including pollution and carbon emissions.
Seeds play a crucial role in “The Seed Keeper” and decaying seed diversity has become a problem cited by many experts. Galvis added that seed patents owned by corporations are another issue. Galvis coordinates a course on the production of organic seeds and works with gardeners and farmers.
“A company said, ‘I own this seed and no one can use it.’ A specific combination of life and DNA is out of market because a person decided to do it,” she said.
Galvis recommended those wanting to learn more about and address this topic first deeply consider where their food is coming from.
“Take the time to find out where their food comes from. If I am (drinking) Coca-Cola, how much resources, poison, how much pain, suffering, violence is my Coca-Cola producing in the plant?” Galvis said.
However, Galvis noted that there are examples of individuals who have successfully fought to protect their land and continue to have food sovereignty. She will tell some of the stories of the people she has met in Columbia, Mexico and the U.S. during the presentation.
Galvis said those who can grow their own food and feed their family feel a sense of dignity and satisfaction.
“This is about dignity. When you have control over where you live and what you eat, the level of autonomy and dignity you can have is (great),” she said.