Easter is right around the corner, and families looking to mark the occasion with a classic egg hunt have many options in or near Wilsonville.
Wilsonville Community Egg Hunt — April 8
The city’s annual egg hunt will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the ball fields in Memorial Park located at 8100 Southwest Wilsonville Road. The event is geared toward children ages 11 and under, and more than 10,000 eggs will be filled with candy and prizes. Some eggs will also contain coupons from local businesses.
West Linn Lions Easter egg hunt — April 8
It’s about five minutes of mayhem, candy and cuteness. The 67th annual Lions Club of West Linn Easter egg hunt returns to the football field at West Linn High School Saturday, April 8.
The youngest participants will begin their hunt for colorful candy-filled eggs at 10 a.m. sharp, followed by the next four age groups.
The Lions Club recommends everyone arrive at 9:45 a.m. to not miss out on the action.
Starbucks coffee and tea will also be on hand at the event.
Marquis Wilsonville Egg Hunt — April 6
Marquis Wilsonville, an assisted living facility located at 30900 Southwest Parkway Ave., Building B, will host an egg hunt from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.
Lee Farms Egg Hunt — April 1-8
Lee Farms in Tualatin is hosting multiple egg hunts from April 1-8 for kids 12 and under. Tickets for the egg hunt are $24 for two hours. For those who wish to attend without participating in the egg hunt, tickets are $9. The farm will also have other activities such as a bounce pad, hayride, slide and more.