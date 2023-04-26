Donna Symer

January 2, 1944 – February 13, 2023 - It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Donna Symer. Donna was born in Grand Island, Nebraska to Leonard and Alberta (Mack) Palmer. When Donna was in middle school, her family moved to Salem, Oregon where she graduated from South Salem High School in 1962. After two years at the University of Oregon, she transferred to Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles and in 1968, graduated with honors, receiving a BFA in Advertising Design. Soon after, she married Richard Symer, and later that year the two happily welcomed their first child, Scott.

After moving to the Portland area, Donna worked as a fashion illustrator for 15 years, creating illustrations and ads for Lipman’s, Charles F. Berg, Jantzen, White Stag, Weatherford’s, and Helen’s of Course, among other clients. In 1979, Rick and Donna welcomed their daughter Kristin. In 1988 Donna started working part-time at the Lake Oswego Public Library in the circulation department where she worked for the next 27 years until she retired in 2015.

