January 2, 1944 – February 13, 2023 - It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Donna Symer. Donna was born in Grand Island, Nebraska to Leonard and Alberta (Mack) Palmer. When Donna was in middle school, her family moved to Salem, Oregon where she graduated from South Salem High School in 1962. After two years at the University of Oregon, she transferred to Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles and in 1968, graduated with honors, receiving a BFA in Advertising Design. Soon after, she married Richard Symer, and later that year the two happily welcomed their first child, Scott.
After moving to the Portland area, Donna worked as a fashion illustrator for 15 years, creating illustrations and ads for Lipman’s, Charles F. Berg, Jantzen, White Stag, Weatherford’s, and Helen’s of Course, among other clients. In 1979, Rick and Donna welcomed their daughter Kristin. In 1988 Donna started working part-time at the Lake Oswego Public Library in the circulation department where she worked for the next 27 years until she retired in 2015.
The early 90’s saw the beginning of Donna’s second career as an art teacher at Westside Christian High School. For nearly twenty years she poured herself into teaching Beginning and Advanced Art classes and took great joy in her work with her students. Aside from her own family, Donna would reflect on her time at Westside as being one of the most rewarding experiences of her life.
Donna walked with the Lord her whole life. Richard and Donna attended Hillcrest Bible Church for many years until declining health prevented her from attending in person.
Donna dearly loved her family, friends and students. She will be greatly missed. Donna is survived by her husband Richard Symer, her sister Sandy (Jim) Smith, son Scott (Elizabeth) Symer, daughter Kristin (Jonathan) Owens and her two beloved grandchildren. Please join us for a memorial service and art show at 3pm on May 6, 2023, at Nordia House, 8800 SW Oleson Rd. Portland, 97223. Email dsymermemorial@gmail.com with any questions or memories you’d like to share.