Marie Louise Watkins - Marie Louise Watkins, 91, passed recently at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born and raised by her mother, Mildred, and father, Andrew Nielsen, in Chicago, she enjoyed playing flute and singing for Austin High School, graduating in 1949.
Mary Lou attended Dana College in Nebraska, then graduated from Wheaton College in 1955, a member of Chi Sigma Theta, the National Honors Society.
She taught public school in Illinois and Los Angeles, where she wed James Watkins in 1958. A devoted mother and homemaker, she sang in choir and taught Sunday School at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
She worked in hospital administration several years before finding her true calling, serving as Pediatrics Director of Administration at OHSU for over 20 years, retiring in 1994. She won high praise for outstanding management of that complex department. She continued her education, earning a Public Administration master’s degree in 1985.
Mary was proud of her Scandinavian heritage and fulfilled her wish to travel to Oslo to meet relatives there. She remained a lifelong member of the Sons of Norway and enjoyed pancake breakfasts at the local Portland lodge.
A resolute Chicago Cubs fan, Mary never missed a broadcast game. She scored each in her Cubs notebook and was jubilant when they finally won a World Series in 2016!
She remained active in community affairs, joining the Old Town Neighborhood Association board in Lake Oswego.
Above all, Mary Lou remained devoted to family. Son Steven, daughter-in-law Laurie, and grandchildren Roan and Kevin will dearly miss her loving, caring nature and calm demeanor.
She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Marie Elizabeth Watkins. In lieu of flowers, donations to local animal shelters or the Oregon Humane Society are suggested.