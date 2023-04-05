April 12, 1941 – March 3, 2023 - After a three-month struggle with cancer, Steve Ritchie, 81, of Brattleboro VT died at home on March 3, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.

Steve was born and grew up in NJ, and after graduating from Northwestern University taught instrumental music in Denville NJ. When he and his family moved to Oregon, he taught instrumental music and was a band director in the Portland and Lake Oswego schools. After retiring to Vermont, he continued to teach part-time at St. Michael’s School and the Brattleboro Music Center.

