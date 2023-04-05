April 12, 1941 – March 3, 2023 - After a three-month struggle with cancer, Steve Ritchie, 81, of Brattleboro VT died at home on March 3, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.
Steve was born and grew up in NJ, and after graduating from Northwestern University taught instrumental music in Denville NJ. When he and his family moved to Oregon, he taught instrumental music and was a band director in the Portland and Lake Oswego schools. After retiring to Vermont, he continued to teach part-time at St. Michael’s School and the Brattleboro Music Center.
A lifelong learner, Steve had many interests, from gardening to astronomy; from collecting minerals to root beers; taking extended road trips in the west with Barbara, his wife of 56 years; following the “Dinosaur Trail” in Montana; enjoying great food, whether in New York City, Santa Fe, or Atlanta; hiking and walking in beautiful places in all parts of the country, even when carrying a bear bell in Montana; going to concerts in many locations, especially when his sons and grandson were performing.
He is greatly missed by his wife, Barbara; his son Gregg of Portland OR; his son and daughter-in-law Brad and Maya of Atlanta; and especially by his grandson Zane of Atlanta, with whom he shared a birthday, many interests and a special bond.
Steve is also survived by his brother Bob Ritchie and wife Susan of Florida; and by his brother-in-law Dan Vertrees and wife Judith Haworth of Oregon; and other extended family who loved him.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no memorial service. Instead, his family suggests that you remember Steve as you take time to help a neighbor, walk with a friend, spend time with family, learn something new, and always – be kind.