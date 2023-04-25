Students, parents and teachers listened carefully to the Lake Oswego School Board’s regular Monday night meeting April 24 as they discussed the response to a recent incident at Lakeridge Middle School’s career day.
As it was an eventful past couple of weeks for the Lake Oswego School District, the school board meeting was the longest of the year so far.
Student walkout
Two students spoke during the public comments section of the meeting about the student walkout at Lake Oswego High School on Friday, April 21. Both students asked the district and school board to take action on sexual assault accusations and investigations in the district. A lawsuit filed earlier this month by a former LOHS senior alleged that the student stopped attending classes when administrators denied her request to have the alleged assailant transferred to another school and was disenrolled as a result. The lawsuit also alleged that school administrators failed to implement a safety plan that had been agreed upon.
Just before last week’s walkout, the lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed in federal court, but it is expected to be filed again in Clackamas County Circuit Court.
“If any of us can be ignored, anyone can be ignored,” senior Gabriel Pace said.
The LOHS school board representative, Samantha Jarquin, also mentioned the walkout in her updates to the board and said, “We’re very impressed and inspired to see students our age come together to make change in the community.”
Career day incident aftermath
Superintendent Jennifer Schiele invited the school board to discuss the findings and considerations from the district’s investigation into the Lakeridge Middle School career day incident on April 7.
The superintendent noted she could not discuss details beyond the message that was sent to the Lake Oswego community on April 18, but reiterated the considerations in the report.
“I’m happy to meet with any person who wants to talk,” Schiele said. “The expectation I have for all our employees here is to immediately intervene and protect our students from any verbal or physical harm at any point. That is my expectation. We should have never been where we were.”
Schiele went on to open up the board meeting to a discussion about new proposed policies for any of the enrichment activities schools organize for students. These enrichment activities go beyond career day events like the one at Lakeridge Middle School. They include field trips off campus, clubs, college recruitment events and arts activities with guest volunteers.
“I would never want any of our children to feel fear at school,” Schiele said.
The board discussed new policy proposals for all visitors who qualify as “volunteers,” which would include conducting background checks on speakers during events like the Lakeridge Middle School career day.
The board will address the policies again during its May 22 board meeting. These will focus on communication strategies with parents and community members after an incident and new policies for staff response, resource availability after a traumatic event and a code of conduct for visitors and volunteers.
Heritage month resolution
Jarquin and fellow student board member Jacob Stuckey presented a resolution for the board to designate May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Stuckey and Jarquin were joined by a representative from Lakeridge High School’s Asian American Pacific Islander Student Union to read the resolution with the board.
Facilities approval
The board also approved two action items concerning school furniture and new technology for Lake Oswego schools. The first was the approval of a $386,150 order for new classroom furniture for Palisades World Languages School.
The board also approved the purchase of 3,600 new Chromebooks for students across grade levels to replace older computers purchased in 2018 and 2019. Executive Director of Project Management Tony Vandenberg said replacing older devices every five years would become a routine part of capital bond fund use. The total cost of the current round of Chromebook replacements is $1,573,236.