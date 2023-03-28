March 7, 1923 – March 22, 2023 - Merle Oliva Strand Burgess died peacefully on March 22, 2023 in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Born on March 7, 1923 on her family homestead in Richland County, Montana, she thrived in a loving family with parents Adolph Strand and Kari Tvenge Strand, (both immigrants from Norway), and her five siblings, Archie, Grethe, Audrey, Barbara and Leonard. Merle developed many life skills working on the family farm, learned traditional Norwegian cooking, attended a one-room school, and then completed high school in Sidney, Montana where she worked for local families for her room and board. She met her future husband, Thomas C. Burgess, the summer after high school graduation at a rural dance club near Sidney. Then she studied nursing at Northern Montana College in Havre for two years. Due to wartime conditions and a severe need for teachers, Merle left college and was hired to teach in a rural one-room schoolhouse near her family homestead. She lived alone in the schoolhouse during the week. After two years of courtship by mail with Tom, who was at the University of Montana in Missoula and then in the Army, Merle and Tom became engaged, and were married on November 11, 1944 in Petersburg, Virginia.
They started their family with the birth of their first daughter, Jeanne, in 1945 and over the next eight years had three more daughters; Barbara, Mary, and Helen. The family moved several times as Tom completed his PhD and began his teaching career as a Psychology professor. They moved from Minneapolis to Columbia, MO, to Corvallis, and then Missoula where Merle completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1963. That same year, the family moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon where she resided for the rest of her life. She taught elementary school in the Oregon City School District for 20 years. After retiring, she devoted many hours to baking pies and making jam to benefit the Lake Oswego Adult Community Center among other volunteer efforts. She pulled invasive English ivy in Tryon Creek State Park and cared for her grandchildren who adored her. She and Tom enjoyed international travel, summers at their lake cabin in Montana, and playing bridge.
After 65 years of a loving marriage, Tom died in 2009. Merle is survived by four daughters and their spouses, Jeanne Olmsted (Gabriel); Barbara Armentrout (Tom); Mary Burgess (Tom Willing); and Helen Brown (Scott); and six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Merle was a wonderful wife and mother. She inspired us all with her love, compassion, and dedication to maintaining strong ties to extended family and friends. She embraced the values of a healthy, active lifestyle, environmental responsibility, and love of the outdoors and its natural beauty.
Her family is grateful to have celebrated Merle’s 100th Birthday on March 7, 2023 with family and friends who traveled far to acknowledge her inspirational presence in their lives. Thanks to all those who have maintained loving connections with Merle, as well as the caring staff at The Springs at Carman Oaks and Tenderly Hospice for their compassion and care in the last months of her life.