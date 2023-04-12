Levy will protect educational excellence

I will vote YES to renew the Lake Oswego Schools Levy on May 16 because I want to protect educational excellence in Lake Oswego! The levy funds 15% of the school district’s annual budget which is equivalent to one third of the teaching staff. All money realized from the levy renewal stays in Lake Oswego and enables our district to keep class sizes low, offer diverse and challenging electives, and provide instructional supports and counseling. Since this is a renewal – there is NO tax increase! Please join me and the thousands of Lake Oswego voters who have renewed the schools levy every time it has been on the ballot since 2000 by voting YES on Measure 3-592.