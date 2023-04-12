I will vote YES to renew the Lake Oswego Schools Levy on May 16 because I want to protect educational excellence in Lake Oswego! The levy funds 15% of the school district’s annual budget which is equivalent to one third of the teaching staff. All money realized from the levy renewal stays in Lake Oswego and enables our district to keep class sizes low, offer diverse and challenging electives, and provide instructional supports and counseling. Since this is a renewal – there is NO tax increase! Please join me and the thousands of Lake Oswego voters who have renewed the schools levy every time it has been on the ballot since 2000 by voting YES on Measure 3-592.
Courtney A. Clements
Lake Oswego
We need to stand together to support those with Alzheimer’s
Last week, I attended the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) Advocacy Forum with my fellow Alzheimer’s advocates from across the country to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s disease. Specifically, we advocated outside the White House for the reversal of CMS’s (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) decision to restrict people living with Alzheimer’s access to FDA-approved drugs. Every day spent without access to these drugs means that more than 2,000 individuals transition to a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s where they are no longer eligible for treatment. CMS poses an impediment to Alzheimer’s care which must change. In addition, we met with Oregon’s Congressional delegation, where we shared the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia in Oregon and what they can do to support those most impacted. Personally, I asked Congresswoman Chavez-DeRemer to support the bipartisan NAPA Reauthorization Act (S. 133 / H.R. 619) and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act (S. 134 / H.R. 620) to ensure the nation continues to prioritize addressing Alzheimer’s and other dementia. These bills will continue the National Alzheimer’s Plan and confirm that Congress continues to hear directly from scientists on what they need to continue to make progress on a treatment pathway for Alzheimer’s and dementia. We also asked the Congresswoman to support a $321 million increase in Alzheimer’s research funding, which would allow the U.S. to continue making progress toward our ultimate goal: a world without Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia. I always appreciate the opportunity to meet with our elected officials and appreciate their time and consideration. We must all stand together to support the more than 69,000 Oregonians living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
Joonseo Lee
Lake Oswego
Levy benefits kids across the school district
I have two students currently in the Lake Oswego School District and one who graduated last year. Thanks to funding provided by the Lake Oswego Schools Levy, my children have benefitted from low class sizes, a challenging curriculum and varied electives such as music and drama. My graduate attends a small, selective liberal arts college back east and was well prepared to meet the demands of post-secondary education. For my own kids as well as for all of the students in Lake Oswego, I will vote YES on the Lake Oswego Schools Levy Renewal on May 16. This is a renewal, so there is NO tax increase! All of the funds remain here in our district and provide all of our students with exceptional educational opportunities. Please join me in voting yes on Measure 3-592! VOTE YES ON THE LEVY!!!
Kerstan Ruffer
Lake Oswego
Why no pickleball at tennis center?
I enjoyed learning about SPEC tennis from your article, “Best of both worlds?” (4/6/23) and might like to try it sometime. It was so interesting, however, seeing such a long article devoted to the joys of SPEC Tennis at the Lake Oswego Tennis Center (involving perhaps dozens of Lake Oswego residents) while pickleball (enjoyed by 1000s of Lake Oswego residents) has been relegated to second class status by the LO City Council when it unwisely closed the pickleball courts at George Rogers Park. There are now no public courts available for LO residents who want to play pickleball.
But wait, if SPEC tennis is allowed at the LOTC, why not pickleball? Well let’s consider the answer by a Parks and Recs staffer to this very question. “Pickleball is not allowed there ... because providing tennis is the mission of the tennis center,” says Robin Krakauer.
OMG! It’s as clear as day! The solution to pickleball’s woes in LO is merely to rename it and call it “PICKLEBALL Tennis” and thereby allowing the LOTC to permit it to use its courts just as they have SPEC Tennis. EUREKA!