Levy slogan leaves out facts
For decades, one of the attractions to Lake Oswego has been our schools. I credit the majority of this success to the community as a whole, not necessarily the LOSD. Each cycle the levy comes for renewal we hear that this “would not amount to a tax hike.” Of course it is a tax hike, this recurring marketing slogan is leaving out inconvenient facts. We supported the current multi-year levy that expires, period. This is a brand-new tax that voters can decide to support, and if supported it will be funded with a brand NEW tax. If the voters don’t support the levy your annual tax bill each November will be lower, maybe significantly lower, because our commitment to the current levy will conclude. It may also lessen the pressure on renters that absorb the levy imposed on the property owner and passed down.
David Barba
Lake Oswego
The consequences of accepting what’s wrong
After reading “Shame on us” in a recent copy of LO Review, I was thrilled to see that someone else was very distressed at our lack of response to ALL these shootings!!! Nowhere in the world do we see such horrific, hideous shootings — nowhere!! Why is it as easy to buy a gun as a loaf of bread? Just where are we that we accept, over and over, these shocking tragedies? None of it makes sense at all. We are accepting more and more of the wrong and the consequences of this is showing all around us.
Margaret Jamieson
Lake Oswego
Smith decision will cost taxpayers
County Chair Tootie Smith’s decision to squelch a deal where the county would buy a Sunnyside motel to temporarily house the homeless is another disaster in her ill-advised “leadership.”
This latest misadventure cost county taxpayers more than $3 million and a $150,000 earnest money deposit.
“We have plenty of time” to work on remedies for the homeless, she says. Really? Their numbers are growing daily. Is she fiddling while Clackamas burns? At our expense?
Former County Clerk Sherry Hall made our county a statewide laughingstock with her incompetence. Voters sent her packing. Tootie seems to be headed down the same path.
Peter Toll
Lake Oswego
Levy will help build brighter future
The Board of Directors of the Lake Oswego Sustainability Network strongly encourages Lake Oswego voters to mark YES on the Lake Oswego School Levy Renewal (Measure 3-592) and return their ballot by May 16. This levy pays for one third of teachers’ and other staff salaries allowing our school district to continue to have extraordinary, challenging and diverse educational offerings with small class sizes. The levy preserves an adequate number of school days and maintains robust mental health resources. All funds raised through this levy stay in Lake Oswego schools. This levy is not a tax increase but continues the current levy which is at $1.64/$1000 assessed property value.
The Lake Oswego Sustainability Network’s vision is a community in which the needs of the present are met without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. The purpose of our network includes connecting people who have a passion for building a bright future for our children. As such, supporting excellent education opportunities for our youth is a core value of our organization and we endorse the levy renewal wholeheartedly.
Linda Ganzini
On behalf of the Lake Oswego Sustainability Network (LOSN)
Bill would help heal wounds of past
My name is Lexi MacLachlan and I am a 17-year-old citizen of Lake Oswego. House Bill 3294 is a proposed bill for Oregon that would allow a homeowner to remove racist language from property documents such as deeds. The only way to remove this currently is to go through a long process and series of red tape, that discourages a homeowner from going through the process. Lake Oswego has a long history of race-based exclusion, from redlining neighborhoods to keep them predominately white, to hate crimes within our town. Giving homeowners the ability to remove this language would help heal the wounds of racism in our community, making Lake Oswego a more inclusive place for us all.
Lexi MacLachlan
Lake Oswego
Racist property documents create unsafe environment
My name is Nicole Babitskaya, and I am 14 years old. I live in Lake Oswego and go to Lakeridge High School. I am writing to you in regard of House Bill 3294. I believe this bill should be passed because a person’s house is their home, a place they feel safe in. If the property documents to that house contain harmful language, the owner may feel uncomfortable and unsafe seeing those words. We want to create an inclusive environment that encourages diversity in Lake Oswego. The racist language those documents contain is completely unnecessary and it would cost nothing to remove it.
Nicole Babitskaya
Lake Oswego
House Bill 3294 would benefit all of Lake Oswego
I’m Alisa, a 16 year old student at Lakeridge High School. I live in Lake Oswego. I am writing to you because I think House Bill 3294 should be passed for the betterment of Lake Oswego and its residents. Portland and its outskirt cities, including Lake Oswego, have had a long history of redlining and racial covenants. Although these racist practices are no longer in use, the language used to enforce them is still often used in many housing documents. This Bill 3294 would allow homeowners to more easily apply for the removal of the racist language in their documents, which would help create a more accepting and comfortable atmosphere for everyone, especially residents of color, in Lake Oswego.
Alisa Ackerman
Lake Oswego
Property owners should be able to remove racist language
I’m Ahna, and I am 16 years old. I attend Lakeridge High School, in Lake Oswego, OR. The bill “House Bill 3294” of 2023 is important because if it’s passed then it would allow for a property owner to apply for the removal of racist property documents, replacing them with versions without racist or other discriminatory language.
Ahna Harvey
Lake Oswego
Racist covenants never went away
My name is Christine Buchanan and I am a junior at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego. In English this year, we read the famous play by Lorraine Hansberry, “A Raisin in the Sun,” and discussed the racist housing covenants — also known as redlining — that led to the main characters’ plight. The thing that struck me most, I feel, was the knowledge that these covenants never truly went away. While homes in my city are no longer restricted based on race, the language in their deeds remains. I believe that this language has no right to persist and inflict harm or discomfort in our modern society. Homeowners of color continue to feel disturbed, offended and unsafe with house deeds that tell them they have no right to their home. That is why I implore all who read this to at least consider passing House Bill 3294. If legislated, this act would allow for homeowners to remove racist language from their house deeds and replace it with non-discriminatory language. While I recognize that, technically, a process is already available to do this, the current system is long and tortuous. We need a reliable and quicker means of accomplishing this goal. By passing the 2023 House Bill 3294, we, as a community show our acceptance of others and move toward a kinder, better, and stronger future.
Christine Buchanan
Lake Oswego
House Bill 3294 would help create more inclusive environment
My name is Julianna Cahill, and I am a 14-year-old student at Lakeridge High School. I am an only child who lives in Lake Oswego with my parents.
It is my belief that House Bill 3294 of 2023 should be passed so racist language can be removed from Lake Oswego housing documents. This language can make people feel uncomfortable and unsafe in our community.
We want to create an inclusive and positive environment for the citizens and residents of Lake Oswego. Passing House Bill 3294 will assist in fostering this sort of environment.
Julianna Cahill
Lake Oswego