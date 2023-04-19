graphics-letter-to-the-editor-opinion.jpg

Levy slogan leaves out facts

For decades, one of the attractions to Lake Oswego has been our schools. I credit the majority of this success to the community as a whole, not necessarily the LOSD. Each cycle the levy comes for renewal we hear that this “would not amount to a tax hike.” Of course it is a tax hike, this recurring marketing slogan is leaving out inconvenient facts. We supported the current multi-year levy that expires, period. This is a brand-new tax that voters can decide to support, and if supported it will be funded with a brand NEW tax. If the voters don’t support the levy your annual tax bill each November will be lower, maybe significantly lower, because our commitment to the current levy will conclude. It may also lessen the pressure on renters that absorb the levy imposed on the property owner and passed down.