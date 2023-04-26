Why I’m voting no on the levy
After much thought I have decided to vote no on renewing the Lake Oswego schools levy on May 16. Learning of the latest lawsuit alleging mishandling of a sexual assault investigation shattered my confidence that maintaining the status quo is a service to our students. Over the years we’ve seen a sad sorry parade of cases involving hazing, gender discrimination, racial discrimination and now this.
Since the last local option levy was approved, what percentage of the levy went to paying legal fees, settlements and related costs? More importantly, what have been the financial and emotional costs to the impacted students and their families? Clearly there are severe deficiencies with the current system of recruitment, oversight and governance which allow these situations to continue. With less resources perhaps LOSD will reflect and recenter on the needs of all students.
The time of “no comment” from LOSD is past. A school district that allows a young woman to be traumatized and disenrolled while continuing to educate an admitted rapist without the appropriate resources will not receive a full confidence vote from this citizen.
Brett Baumann
Lake Oswego
Editor’s note: Responding to this letter, Lake Oswego School District Executive Director of Communications Mary Kay Larson said the following:
”All legal fees and settlements in the cases this person is referring to are covered by our insurance, which is a required operating budget item not paid for by local option levy funds. The local option levy funds resources that are considered supplemental to school operations. Business insurance is legally required for a district to operate, not supplemental, and therefore must be paid by state allocated funds.”
Vote yes for Lake Oswego’s children — Measure 3-592
I am the proud mother of two young children. I will be voting yes on the Lake Oswego school levy renewal (Measure 3-592) when the ballot hits my mailbox in late April.
My husband and I have always been proud supporters of public education, and we have committed to sending our children to public schools for the duration of their schooling. When we were newly married, we decided to buy our home in Lake Oswego for one main reason — the quality of Lake Oswego’s public schools. My husband and I are both products of an Oregon public school education, and we have both found success in our lives and our careers as a result.
I am a public school teacher by trade, and I am also the daughter of two public school teachers. Providing adequate funding for our public education system is one of the best investments that our community can make on the future. On May 16, we have the opportunity to continue this investment in our future by voting yes on the Lake Oswego school levy renewal. This is a clear investment in our city’s bright future, and one that our voters can’t afford to miss. Join me in voting yes for the Lake Oswego School Levy Renewal by May 16.
Katherine Lupton
Lake Oswego
City needs to live up to ‘Tree City USA’ nickname
As it’s Arbor Day month, and highly celebrated in Lake Oswego, I thought that this was a good time to bring attention to a sad loss on Lowenberg terrace.
The reckless approval to remove two 200-year-old trees on Lowenberg terrace (part of the four trees that Greentree Rd was named after) is disheartening. We knew when we sold the lot that one tree would need to be removed, but to remove two old growth trees that were healthy and 200 years old, as well as clearing all the other old growth trees and bushes that have been there over 100 years makes no sense from a city that prides itself in being “Tree City USA.”
If the city allows for lot clearing to make way for a house (that needs approval from the city), then the character of the First Addition and most of the homes around the lake would be lost. The tree canopy is what Lake Oswego prides itself on and is the beauty and character of this special city.
I’ve lived in Lake Oswego for almost 50 years, and I have walked every neighborhood watching old homes come down and new ones come up. In many of those situations the contractors have left as much of the old growth as possible and worked around trees in the construction of the new home. The value of mature landscaping is priceless on every front ... and honestly what makes this city have such a distinctive appeal.
There is nothing that can be done now, but I sure hope that the city of Lake Oswego thinks through these big changes a bit more, and does historical research on neighborhoods before approving tree removal to this extent.
Kirsten (Lowenberg) Haas
Lake Oswego