Why I’m voting no on the levy

After much thought I have decided to vote no on renewing the Lake Oswego schools levy on May 16. Learning of the latest lawsuit alleging mishandling of a sexual assault investigation shattered my confidence that maintaining the status quo is a service to our students. Over the years we’ve seen a sad sorry parade of cases involving hazing, gender discrimination, racial discrimination and now this.