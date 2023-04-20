A community movie night and May Day are among a few things happening in the school districts.
Lake Oswego
Kindergarten registration
The deadline to register kids for kindergarten in the 2023-24 school year is April 28.
Community movie night and fundraiser
The film “Gratitude Revealed” will be shown Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m.
Hosted by the Lake Oswego High School parents and film distributor Area 23a Films. All proceeds from the screening go toward the senior class carnival.
'She Kills Monsters'
The Lakeridge High School drama department’s spring play “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen opens Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. Performances are May 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, May 13. Tickets are on sale now.
'Footloose: Youth Edition!'
Lakeridge Middle School Theatre Arts present "Footloose: Youth Edition!" Tickets are on sale now and cost $12. May 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. May 13 at 1 p.m.
School bus drivers wanted
Student Transportation of America is seeking qualified school bus drivers for the Lake Oswego area. Applicants must be 21 years of age, able to obtain a class B CDL with P&S endorsement, able to pass a level 2 background check and drug test, and have had a valid driver’s license for at least three years. Apply online at sticareers.com.
West Linn-Wilsonville
West Linn May Day Celebration
The annually anticipated May Day celebration will be Friday, April 28. Afternoon performances begin at 1:30 p.m., evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. The May Day celebration features student talent and two dances from the May Day court members.
CREST Plant Sale
Find flowers, vegetables, herbs and so much more at the CREST Plant Sale on May 12-13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-order information and more is available at CREST’s website: wlwv.k12.or.us/crest.