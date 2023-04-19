The Lakeridge Company Choir presents ‘REWIND,’ a musical variety show featuring the Lakeridge Jazz Band. Performances are April 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m. in the Lakeridge High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for students and $16 for adults. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/lrhs/2244
Community movie night and fundraiser scheduled
The film “Gratitude Revealed” will be shown Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m.
Hosted by the Lake Oswego High School parents and film distributor Area 23a Films. All proceeds from the screening go toward the senior class carnival.
Lakeridge drama putting on ‘She Kills Monsters’
The Lakeridge High School drama department’s spring play “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen opens Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. Performances are May 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, May 13. Tickets are on sale now.
West-Linn-Wilsonville
CREST hosting spring volunteer work day
Help CREST celebrate spring and prep the garden for summer. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., April 15, CREST will be guiding students in an enjoyable day of outdoor volunteer opportunities.
Pre-register here: forms.gle/StNyzpoMsuxvhott5
All students under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or older sibling for the entire work party.
WHS organizes pop-up thrift shop
Bring freshly cleaned clothes (sizes teen to adult — no children’s clothing) to WHS’s front office with a note that says “Thrift Shop.” They will be accepting donations until Monday, April 17. The Pop-Up Thrift Shop is on April 20, and all items sold will be $1.
CommuniCareOr.org will match all funds raised by 10. This means each $1 raised in the Thrift Shop will be worth $10. Further, CommuniCare will allow 25% of what is raised to be donated to a WHS organization.
West Linn May Day Celebration approaching
The annually anticipated May Day celebration will be Friday, April 28. Afternoon performances begin at 1:30 p.m., evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. The May Day celebration features student talent and the May Day court members’ two dances.
CREST holding plant sale
Find flowers, vegetables, herbs and so much more at the CREST Plant Sale on May 12-13, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Pre-order information and more is available at CREST’s website: wlwv.k12.or.us/crest