LOHS’s Class of 2023 graduation will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2, on the LOHS field.
Lakeridge HS graduation
Seniors will walk across the stage at Rolling Hills Community Church at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 1.
Lakeridge HS Choir farewell concert
The 2022-23 Lakeridge choir says goodbye to their graduating seniors with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.
Student information verification
Lake Oswego School District is asking all parents to verify their student information as the school year comes to a close. Eighty-six students currently have their emergency contact information listed without a phone number. Parents and guardians are invited to log into ParentVUE and review their student’s information.
School Bus Drivers Wanted
Student Transportation of America is seeking qualified school bus drivers for the Lake Oswego area. Applicants must be 21 years of age, able to obtain a class B CDL with P&S endorsement, able to pass a level 2 background check and drug test, and have had a valid driver’s license for at least 3 years. Apply online at sticareers.com.
West Linn-Wilsonville
CREST summer camps
Enrollment is open for CREST summer camps. Summer camp sessions are available for grades 1 through 12. For camp session information and registration go to https://camps.wlwv.k12.or.us/.
Wilsonville HS ASB elections
Wilsonville students running for ASB positions begin campaigning on May 22. Elections via google forms will be sent out after speeches on June 1 and 2, on June 3 election results are announced.
Wilsonville HS graduation
Graduation for the Class of 2023 will take place at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 8, at Rolling Hills Church.
West Linn HS graduation
Graduation for the Class of 2023 will take place at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum. Tickets for the grad party are on sale now.