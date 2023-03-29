November 11, 1940- March 20, 2023 - Ann was born in Longview WA to Dr Don Clarke and wife “Tommie”. A happy childhood ensued, filled with dogs, Ching and Taffy, horses Rusty and Peavine Princess – a time of mothers at home and kids running free all over town, YMCA Camp at Spirit Lake. Lots of exploring adventures on horseback.
A larger-than-life charismatic personality, Ann’s great sense of humor drew girls and boys, women, and men, to her. There was no lack of excitement and fun, in being around Ann; she was full of ideas and adventures.
She worked hard, with a paying job in the St John’s Hospital nursery during High School. After graduating from RA Long High School, Ann headed up to Seattle and enrolled in the University of Washington, where she pledged Pi Beta Phi Sorority and made many lifelong great friends.
After college she worked for Air West as a flight attendant, being chosen as “Air West”, which led to an extensive photo spread, making up one of their advertising brochures.
In 1967 Ann and Dick married and raised their child Richard together, at one point moving to Honolulu for Ann to help her brother Donald R Clarke rise his son Donnie and where Dick practiced law.
Ann’s true passion as an adult became refurbishing and remodeling historic houses and collecting antique furniture. Ann had a unique talent in decorating homes that wowed everyone that walked inside the home. Ann also has a great talent for making beaded necklasses and other items that she gave away or sold in local antique stores.
Ann’s happiest place from childhood, and throughout her life was “The Farm” her parents previously property located on the Kalama River. AS an adult Ann lived there and raised chickens, cows, and horses. She created extensive artistic flowering gardens there and remodeled the old farmhouse.
She was a longtime board member of the Lake Oswego Hunt Club. Ann worked diligently to remodel and repaint the Hunt Club including being instrumental in getting the Lake Oswego Hunt Club listed on the National Historical Places in Lake Oswego. Ann was an avid horseback rider and jumper and LOHC was her favorite pastime for over 30 years.
Ann is survived by her son’s children Austin and Caleigh Ford; her Brother Donald R Clarke; and her nephew Donald L Clarke.
A celebration of life will be held later this Springtime.