November 11, 1940- March 20, 2023 - Ann was born in Longview WA to Dr Don Clarke and wife “Tommie”. A happy childhood ensued, filled with dogs, Ching and Taffy, horses Rusty and Peavine Princess – a time of mothers at home and kids running free all over town, YMCA Camp at Spirit Lake. Lots of exploring adventures on horseback.

A larger-than-life charismatic personality, Ann’s great sense of humor drew girls and boys, women, and men, to her. There was no lack of excitement and fun, in being around Ann; she was full of ideas and adventures.

